Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Gujarat govt announces Rs 630 cr grant to farmers suffering Kharif crop loss from heavy rainfall

More than 8 lakh farmers reported crop losses due to heavy rains during the 2022 Kharif season

Gujarat farmers have suffered losses due to heavy rainfall in kharif season (FILE)

As assembly polls inch closer, the Gujarat government on Friday announced a Rs 630 crore assistance package for more than 8 lakh farmers who reported crop losses due to heavy rains during the 2022 Kharif season.

According to a statement released by the government, farmers in 14 districts suffered crop losses due to flooding in their farms. This included farmers of 2,554 villages of Chotta Udepur, Narmada, Panchamahal, Navsari, Valsad, Dangs, Tapi, Surat, Kutch, Junagadh, Morbi, Porbandar, Anand and Kheda districts.

This assistance package from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the state budget will cover an estimated 9.12 hectares of affected agricultural land. The package will cover farmers who have suffered more than 33 per cent losses on their farms.

The farmers will be paid Rs 6,800 per hectare. The assistance, however, will be restricted to a maximum of two hectares. For banana-growing farmers, this assistance is about Rs 30,000 per hectare, for a maximum of two hectares.

More from Ahmedabad

To avail of the package, farmers have to apply online, the release added.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 03:18:16 pm
Live Blog

Best of Express
Must Read
