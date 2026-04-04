Gujarat govt okays new Surat court building at Magdalla, lawyers welcome decision

The nine-year-long battle of Surat lawyers has come to an end with the Gujarat government recently approving a reserve government land at Magdalla on the banks of the Tapi River for the new Surat court building. The government also allocated Rs 181.11 crore for the construction of the new court building.

The Surat District Bar Association (SDBA) and Surat City Advocate Association (SCAA) received a copy of the order by the Surat district collector approving the allocations on Friday.

Uday Patel, President, SDBA, said, “We are very happy that the government has taken our proposal of government reserve land at Magdalla into consideration and approved our proposal. Earlier, the land was reserved for the construction of government staff quarters.”

As per the details mentioned in the order, the new court complex will come up on 77,951 square metres of land falling in Town Planning Scheme number 4 and final plot number 55 at Magdalla.

For the last few years, the major issue in successive SDBA elections has been the new court complex. The candidates had given assurance to the lawyers that they would be able to find suitable land for a new court complex.

The present Surat court complex is located in the Athwalines area. The shortage of space for parking and seating in the present court complex led to the demand for the construction of a new complex.

The background

A few years ago, the lawyers made representations to the Gujarat High Court and also to the state government’s legal department about the lack of space at the present complex. Thereafter, the government had ordered then-Surat collector Ayush Oak to identify land for the new court complex. The search narrowed to a 55,000 square metre plot of land at Jiyav on the outskirts of Surat city. The collector had passed an order for the allotment of government land at Jiyav Budhiya village on June 17, 2019.

Story continues below this ad

The lawyers, however, refused to accept the land, citing that the area is too far and that it would be difficult for people to reach the court complex. The area is also adjacent to an industrial zone with a large number of textile factories and chemical units, and there is a major pollution issue.

Later, the SDBA identified land at Margha Kendra near the existing Surat District Court complex and submitted a proposal to the Gujarat High Court and State Law Department. An expert team (Infrastructure Committee) from the State Law Department visited the new location. The committee reported to higher authorities that the land has limited parking space and would not be suitable for the new court complex.

Finally, the SDBA identified government land at Magdalla on the banks of the Tapi River.

The infrastructure committee of the Gujarat High Court visited the new site at Magdalla and held a meeting with the representatives of Surat District Bar Association and Surat City Advocate Association on January 24, 2026.

Story continues below this ad

The committee submitted a report to the Gujarat High Court, stating that the new land is suitable for the Surat New Court building, and that even the members of two lawyers’ bodies had approved it.

A three-member panel of the Gujarat High Court came down to Surat and visited the spot at Magdalla on February 21, 2026. Later, a proposal was sent to the state government to allot the land for the new court building.

On April 1, Surat District Collector Dr Sourabh Pardhi issued the order allotting the land for the court complex.