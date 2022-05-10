Gujarat govt offers Rs 130-cr aid to onion farmers

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has made a special provision of Rs 130 crore to provide financial assistance to onion farmers in the state, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said Monday.

Farmers who have sold onions to any APMCs since April 1 this year will now get Rs 2 assistance from the state government for every kilogram of the crop they sold. “The onion farmers had made representations to the government about the losses incurred due to the low selling prices of onion. The government has decided to provide financial assistance. One farmer can get an assistance of a maximum of 25,000 kilograms. In other words, it is an assistance of Rs 50,000 per farmer. For this, the government has made a provision of an estimated Rs 130 crore,” Patel said.

During the current year, onion was sown in 88,000 hectares in Saurashtra region alone.

Patel said the government has bought 4.59 lakh metric tonne of “chana” at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from 2.83 lakh farmers till May 6. The proposed purchase by the state government will be in addition to the 5.36 lakh metric tonne that the Central government is buying on MSP.