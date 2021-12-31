Gujarat govt not keen to come out with ‘actual’ number of Covid deaths: Jagdish Thakor

Alleging that the Gujarat government is not keen to come out with the “actual” number of Covid deaths that have happened in the state so far, Jagdish Thakor, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Friday said that the party plans to take a group of families of Covid victims to meet the President of India.

Thakore said while three lakh people have died due to Covid in Gujarat, the government only declared 10,000 deaths and later said it has given compensation to the kin of 22,000 persons who died of Covid. “If a proper mechanism is not set up and if compensation decided by the government is not given to families of the deceased, then in coming days we plan to take these families to meet the President of India,” said Thakor while talking to media persons about Covid deaths in the state.

He said Gujarat Congress will also approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek his help in collecting official data related to Covid deaths in Gujarat. “Gujarat government has not made a mechanism to identify victims of Covid deaths so that compensation could be provided. You have gram sevaks and Talatis at village and panchayat level. You have youths operating computers in every village. Why can’t you call a gram Sabha in each panchayat and collect a list of those who died due to Covid,” he asked.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP in Gujarat does not want the actual Covid death figures to be revealed as it would expose the “Gujarat model” of governance. Thakor said after a fortnight, party workers from Congress will visit each village and paste the names of Covid death victims of that village. “We will place the list of the deceased, let the government prove us wrong,” he added.