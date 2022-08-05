Gujarat: Govt not acting against those involved in recruitment scams, says AAP’s Yuvrajsinh Jadeja

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja Friday alleged that government is not acting on its assurances of taking action against those leaking examination papers for recruitment of non-secretariat clerks and head clerks, and threatened to organise a huge sammelan of youth in Gandhinagar in October if the government didn’t act by that time.

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot, Jadeja said that despite prima facie admitting that question papers for examination for recruitment of non-secretariat clerks and head clerks were leaked in November 2019 and December 2021, the government had not acted against the culprits.

“We want to know has anybody been punished till date. Leave alone punishment, the main accused who leaked the paper has been given a clean chit and has been let off. The action was reduced to one-point-agenda: ‘The exam is declared null and void’,” Jadeja said.

The AAP leader said that the state government was given evidence of paper leak for head clerk recruitment on the very second day after the examination was conducted and that a subsequent inquiry by the government on December 17, 2020 concluded that the paper had indeed been leaked.

“The government’s standard response was to cancel the examination while shielding the scamsters, those who sought to benefit from it as well as the influential. Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi had declared that the culprits will be punished within one month and thereby will set an example in Gujarat. But as a matter of fact, neither anyone has been punished in this case nor have all accused been arrested,” he said.

The AAP leader added that Asif Vora, the then chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSB) was “removed from his post”, but neither Vora was questioned nor any other steps were taken against him.

He also claimed that he had furnished evidence of paper leak for recruitment of sub-auditors, auditors, additional assistant engineers (civil) and multi-purpose health workers for Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, as well as recruitment by the state energy department.

“But no action has been taken and today, some of those involved in irregularities have become government servants while others are likely to get appointment orders. This betrays the real intentions of the current ruling part,” said Jadeja.

“Corruption is being encouraged and therefore aspiring youth of Gujarat are leaving the country and this world,” he added apparently referring to the alleged suicide of a Gondal youth last week after his failure to crack competitive examinations.

The AAP leader demanded that Gujarat government enact a stringent law on the line of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to tackle the menace of irregularities in government recruitment.

“If no action is taken, we will organise a huge sammelan in Gandhinagar in October in protest of the elements playing with the future of the youth,” said Jadeja.