scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Gujarat: Govt not acting against those involved in recruitment scams, says AAP’s Yuvrajsinh Jadeja

“We want to know has anybody been punished till date. Leave alone punishment, the main accused who leaked the paper has been given a clean chit and has been let off. The action was reduced to one-point-agenda: ‘The exam is declared null and void’,” Jadeja said.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
Updated: August 5, 2022 9:19:41 pm
Yuvrajsinh addresses the media, in Rajkot on Friday. Express photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja Friday alleged that government is not acting on its assurances of taking action against those leaking examination papers for recruitment of non-secretariat clerks and head clerks, and threatened to organise a huge sammelan of youth in Gandhinagar in October if the government didn’t act by that time.

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot, Jadeja said that despite prima facie admitting that question papers for examination for recruitment of non-secretariat clerks and head clerks were leaked in November 2019 and December 2021, the government had not acted against the culprits.

“We want to know has anybody been punished till date. Leave alone punishment, the main accused who leaked the paper has been given a clean chit and has been let off. The action was reduced to one-point-agenda: ‘The exam is declared null and void’,” Jadeja said.

The AAP leader said that the state government was given evidence of paper leak for head clerk recruitment on the very second day after the examination was conducted and that a subsequent inquiry by the government on December 17, 2020 concluded that the paper had indeed been leaked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

“The government’s standard response was to cancel the examination while shielding the scamsters, those who sought to benefit from it as well as the influential. Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi had declared that the culprits will be punished within one month and thereby will set an example in Gujarat. But as a matter of fact, neither anyone has been punished in this case nor have all accused been arrested,” he said.

The AAP leader added that Asif Vora, the then chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSB) was “removed from his post”, but neither Vora was questioned nor any other steps were taken against him.

He also claimed that he had furnished evidence of paper leak for recruitment of sub-auditors, auditors, additional assistant engineers (civil) and multi-purpose health workers for Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, as well as recruitment by the state energy department.

“But no action has been taken and today, some of those involved in irregularities have become government servants while others are likely to get appointment orders. This betrays the real intentions of the current ruling part,” said Jadeja.

“Corruption is being encouraged and therefore aspiring youth of Gujarat are leaving the country and this world,” he added apparently referring to the alleged suicide of a Gondal youth last week after his failure to crack competitive examinations.

The AAP leader demanded that Gujarat government enact a stringent law on the line of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to tackle the menace of irregularities in government recruitment.

“If no action is taken, we will organise a huge sammelan in Gandhinagar in October in protest of the elements playing with the future of the youth,” said Jadeja.

More from Ahmedabad

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:12:22 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress's protest in black clothes its message against Ram temple construction: Amit Shah

Congress's protest in black clothes its message against Ram temple construction: Amit Shah

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement