Gujarat govt needs to change its character, not face: Congress

As Bhupendra Patel took oath as Gujarat chief minister, replacing Vijay Rupani, the state unit of Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the state government needs to change its “character” and not “face”.

Speaking at a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Ahmedabad on Monday, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda said the resignation sought from former chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday proved the criminal negligence and inefficiency of the Gujarat government during the Covid pandemic.

“During the Covid pandemic, 6.5 crore people of Gujarat fell victim to the inefficiency and criminal negligence of the BJP-led state and Union governments. There is not a single family that has not lost a loved one. As proof of this government’s failure, Vijay Rupani was asked to resign… negligence of the government resulted in lack of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines for people who died a painful death during the second wave,” he said.

Alleging that initially, the state government tried to hide the testing figures and later the death figures, making the Gujarat High Court intervene, Chavda said, “However, the arrogant BJP government did not listen to anyone, due to which around 3 lakh people died during the pandemic. Even today, the government is stating that only 10,000 have died. With the resignation of chief minister Rupani, it has become clear that around 3 lakh people died, which was an institutional murder. The government has failed on all fronts, which is why they have changed the face.”

Claiming that over the past 45 days, Congress workers have personally met the families of 22,000 people who died due to Covid and have collected details, the Congress leaders said all of them have applied seeking compensation of Rs 4 lakh each.

“Of these, 4,600 families are from Saurashtra, 5,750 from North Gujarat, 3,500 from Central Gujarat and 8,300 from South Gujarat… This remote-controlled government won’t work. The BJP thinks that it can rinse the blood off its hands by changing the chief minister face but it doesn’t work like that. We don’t need to change the face but character,” added Chavda.