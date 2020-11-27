Gujarat govt makes fire NOC mandatory for all factories

Factories will now be required to take NOCs from the fire department under the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013.

The Gujarat government has made it mandatory for all factories have to take a no-objection certificate from the fire department before applying for new licence or renewing existing ones. The move comes after a fire incident at a chemical unit near Pirana in Ahmedabad claimed about a dozen lives on November 4.

A committee formed by the state government after the accident at Pirana inspected 1,564 chemical units dealing in hazardous substances and concluded not to allow any hazardous chemical units or any other factory from obtaining a licence under the Factory Act, 1948, without a “Fire NOC”.

The committee comprised of Vipul Mitra, additional chief secretary (ACS), labour and employment department, Mukesh Puri, ACS, Urban Development department and Sanjiv Kumar, chairman of Gujarat Pollution Comtrol Board.

On Thursday, the labour and employment department issued a resolution stating, “Factories will now be required to take NOCs from the fire department under the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013 before applying for factory licence under the Factory Act, 1948. Existing factories without fire NOC will also be required to take Fire NOC from competent authority and inform their respective districts and Ahmedabad DISH (Director Industrial Safety and Health) office.”

