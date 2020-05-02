Follow Us:
Gujarat govt makes Aarogya Setu app mandatory for its employees

The notification said that even those employees who are working for the government through outsourced agencies should download the application.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: May 2, 2020 6:52:30 pm
The government has asked the employees to come to office only if their personal status on the app says "safe" or "less risky".

The Gujarat government has made Aarogya Setu, the contact tracing app for tracking COVID-19 patients, mandatory for all its employees. In a notification issued on Saturday, the government has asked the employees to come to office only if their personal status on the app says “safe” or “less risky”.

“It is mandatory for all officials and employees to use the Aarogya Setu App. It is the responsibility of the respective heads of the department to see that all the employees are using this application,” said the notification.

