Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
COVID19

Gujarat govt: Lockdown exemption passes will be valid till May 3

State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) incharge Dhananjay Dwivedi said on Tuesday that the lockdown exemption passes which were earlier valid till April 14, will now be valid till May 3.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: April 15, 2020 4:31:19 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, covid 19 tracker, covid 19 india tracker, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news today, coronavirus italy, coronavirus spain, coronavirus us, coronavirus italy news, covid 19 india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus live news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, coronavirus india live news, coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus india update, coronavirus india state wise, coronavirus india update live (Express photo Javed Raja)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the lockdown by another 19 days, the state government on Tuesday decided to extend the validity of lockdown exemption passes till May 3.

State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) incharge Dhananjay Dwivedi said on Tuesday that the lockdown exemption passes which were earlier valid till April 14, will now be valid till May 3.

The passes issued by the district collectors are for employees of essential services and others associated with supply and distribution of essential items including small traders, vendors, shopkeepers and also vehicles carrying these essential items.

Dwivedi also added that if these passes are found being misused, it would be cancelled immediately.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement