Gujarat govt launches online RTI portal

Gujarat chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday launched an online Right to Information (RTI) portal enabling online filing of RTI application by citizens.

Patel’s decision is in accordance with two Public Interest Litigations (PILs), of 2018 and 2019 respectively, before the Gujarat High Court, seeking implementation of online filing of RTI applications.

Now citizens will be able to file RTI applications online at rtionline.gujarat.gov.in to seek information from any of the secretariat departments. As per a press release by the state government, the services will be subsequently made available for head offices and district-level offices in a phased manner soon.

The HC while hearing a PIL on November 15 sought the state’s response on whether the government is ready to process RTI applications online. The PIL is due for its next hearing on December 20