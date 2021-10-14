Recruitment in govt jobs: Gujarat to increase upper age limit by a year

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to increase the upper age limit for recruitment in government jobs by one year, to compensate the one year loss for job applicants due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

State government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said the decision was taken to ensure more opportunities for the youth in government jobs at a time when competitive examinations could not be held in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giving details of the decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Jitu Vaghani said that the exemption in the age limit will be effective from September 1,2021 to August 31, 2022.

The age limit for male candidates from unreserved categories for jobs requiring graduation or equivalent qualification as direct recruitment through competitive examinations in the state has been increased by one year from 35 to 36 years.

In addition, in case of posts for which graduation is not the minimum qualification, the existing age limit for unreserved male candidates has been increased from 33 to 34 years.

While in case of male candidates under reserved categories of SC, ST, OBC and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the current age limit for graduation or equivalent qualification is 40 years which has been increased to 41 years.

“The age limit for undergraduates in this category is 38 years, it has been increased by one year to 39 years,” the official release issued by the state government stated.

However, for those women in the reserved categories who get a five-year exemption and an age limit of 45 years, Vaghani added that since there is a provision under the recruitment rules that the age limit shall not be more than 45 years, the state government had decided not to give an additional one-year benefit for women under reserved categories.

In case of women candidates from unreserved categories, the existing age limit of 38 years has been increased to 39 for the posts which do not require graduation as the minimum qualification.

Also, for women candidates under non-reserved categories for graduate level posts, the current age limit of 40 years has been increased to 41 years.

Similarly, in reserved categories, for women candidates, the current age limit of 43 years has been increased to 44 years for the posts which do not require graduation as the minimum qualification.