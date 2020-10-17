Gujarat govt issues public warning against fake recruitment ad

The advertisement offered a monthly salary between Rs 8,500 and Rs 25,500 and asked applicants to make an online payment of Rs 300 for the application.

The Labour and Employment department of the Gujarat government, on Friday, issued a public warning against a fraudulent recruitment advertisement that was published in newspapers on Thursday. The department further stated that it is in the process of filing a police complaint in this regard.

The advertisement, issued in the name of “Gujarat Employment Services”, invited applications from interested candidates for posts such as Business Development Officer, Customer Service Officer, District Officer, Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator and Writer, on contractual arrangement and work from home.

The advertisement offered a monthly salary between Rs 8,500 and Rs 25,500 and asked applicants to make an online payment of Rs 300 for the application.

The Labour and Employment department, in a statement issued in Ahmedabad on Friday, stated that no department of the Gujarat government or any government agency has invited applications for any of these posts.

“The name ‘Gujarat Employment Services’ and nomenclature of the posts are clearly aimed at trapping unsuspecting applicants. We have initiated legal action against this so-called recruitment agency, but we also appeal people not to believe such fraudulent ads and fall prey to the scamsters,” stated an official release from the department.

The Directorate of Employment and Training, that functions under the Labour and Employment department, is in the process of registering a police complaint against the agency and the people involved. Kishore Bhalodiaya, Additional Director (Training), stated, “We request people who may have already fallen prey to the fraudsters to contact the nearest police station.”.

The Labour and Employment department and the Cyber Crime police station of Bhavnagar Range also posted the fake ad on their social media handles and warned people against the job frauds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.