Roller crash barriers to prevent accidents at hilly terrain in Dang

To prevent road accidents in the hilly terrain from Vaghai to Saputara in Dang, the Road and Building department of the state government started installing roller crash barrier along the 40-kilometer road stretch having sharp curve turns as a pilot project.

Round the year, large number of tourists from different parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra comes to Saputara hill stations on the Maharashtra border.

Several accidents have been reported at the sharp turns at various locations with vehicles getting overturned and falling into deep trench. The road is a state highway that connecting Nashik in Maharashtra.

District Superintendent of Police of Dangs Ravirajsinh Jadeja said, “We have identified certain accident-prone spots on the 40-kilometer hilly terrain and shared it with the Road and Building department officials.”

Former state minister of the Road and Transport ministry Purnesh Modi said, “When I was the minister, during last term, we gave the approval to install Roller Crash Barrier and allotted Rs 10 crore for it. The rollers will be installed at stretches of over 100 metres with sharp curves. The work of the expansion of the road will also be done soon.”

Road and Building department has started the installation work of the roller crash barrier, a German technology which prevents fatal injuries by first absorbing the shock energy and subsequently converting it to rotational energy.

Executive Engineer S R Patel said, “The site where such rollers to be installed are identified as accident-prone areas and the work will be completed soon. The colour of the rollers is also yellow making it easier for the drivers to see them during night. There are no major expenses for repairing these rollers once crashed.”

“We are also taking help from the experts’ team of the company which has provided the rollers. The front rails absorb the second shock and the back rail absorbs the third shock and a metal pipe is inserted into the rails to strengthen the post. The frictional rotating stopper boards installed on the top and bottom of the roller act as clutch plates to reduce the speed,” he added.