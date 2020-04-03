Gujarat: Govt initiates hiring of retired cops for lockdown duty

The notification comes a day after Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said that CM Vijay Rupani has suggested taking help of retired police personnel and community volunteers to impose the lockdown. (Representational Image) The notification comes a day after Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said that CM Vijay Rupani has suggested taking help of retired police personnel and community volunteers to impose the lockdown. (Representational Image)

The state government has initiated hiring of retired police personnel on contractual basis, in order to deploy them as additional force to impose the lockdown across Gujarat, in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

As per a notification released by under secretary of Home Department, D R Bhammar, the government has offered contract-based appointment to retired officers and personnel from and below the rank of police sub-inspector for the next two months.

The notification comes a day after Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has suggested taking help of retired police personnel and community volunteers to impose the lockdown after many violations were witnessed.

The notification order dated April 3 states, “Those police personnel (police constable to PSI Armed and PSI unarmed and of State Reserve Police Force ) who have retired between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 or are set to retired by April 30, 2020 can be hired on contractual basis for two months in the first stage and if required, a month more, on ‘Pay minus Pension’ basis as per their rank.”

The notification further states that those personnel who will be hired for the job will be paid the remuneration added to their pension amount, as per the home department of the state government.

The state government has also laid down the eligibility criteria for the personnel to be hired stating that those retired who have not faced any court case in the past five years or departmental inquiry and have satisfactory work performance can apply for the job.

“Those retired police personnel who have volunteered to join the services can be hired after ascertaining their physical fitness,” reads the order.

