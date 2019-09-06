Gujarat govt honours 36 educators for bringing positive change

A comic book artist, a painter, an innovator and a science enthusiast are among the 36 educators from across Gujarat who were honoured by the state government for their “relentless efforts to bring positive change in the education sector”, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Gandhinagar.

The event was held at Town Hall in Gandhinagar on Thursday, where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma were present. Addressing the teachers, Rupani said, “The teachers have a huge role in the uplift of a society and country. Only two people can be credited for having maximum impact on a human being — one is the mother and the other is the teacher.”

Among the teachers felicitated on the occasion was 55-year-old Gunwant Chaudhary, a drawing teacher at Gangadhar High School in Palsana Taluka of Surat. “I often ask my students to roam around the school campus and find any twig, plastic bottle, leaves or any waste material lying around. I then encourage them to imagine animals or things with that waste material. Even if a student spills over paint on their sketchbook, I ask them to create an impression from the spillage on another blank page. The message is that there are no mistakes in art,” said Chaudhary.

“Many kids who are not sharp in mathematics or science, usually get discouraged with their academic performance. Painting offers them a chance to show that their creative talent is no less,” added Chaudhary.

Like him, 45-year-old Niketa Vyas, a primary school teacher in Vejalpur of Ahmedabad, has been working for the street children for the past 27 years. Along with teaching mathematics, English, Gujarati and other subjects to the children, she is also a comic book artist whose work gets published in ‘Bal Srishti’ magazine of the state government. “The children I teach in my school are from the streets. Their parents are daily wagers. Many of them are from UP, Bihar, Assam or Rajasthan and have difficulty in grasping the words in Gujarati that have combined syllables. Therefore, to make it easy for them, I started drawing cartoon strips with easy writing in Gujarati without the combination of syllables. I noticed a remarkable change in the children and today, my school is already overpopulated with 200 more in waiting. Till now, I have published 15 comic books,” said Vyas.

For 54-year-old Nitin Ojha, the principal of Amodra Vinay Mandir High School, teaching is all about innovation. Apart from being a principal, Nitin also has a Youtube channel where he regularly posts everyday hacks for his students. On September 5 this year, he was honoured for three innovations he had introduced in his school.

“In my school, there are two bags for each student. They leave one in school and carry the other to home. The students are encouraged to carry only one rough notebook, pencil box and water bottle to school from their home while the books for their everyday classes are kept in the school. This way, I managed to reduce the weight of their school bags from 6.5 kg to 1.35 kg. Similarly, I used the discarded water cans in the cubical toilet and created a zero-budget urinal. To increase the pass percentage in Class 10 exam, I asked the students to prepare a study book where they will regularly mention the amount of time they dedicate to study and the syllabus covered. In two years, the pass percentage of our school increased by 20 per cent compared to the state average as earlier it was 20 per cent below the state average,” said Ojha.

Manu Nayak (50), the principal of Nootan Sarva Vidyalaya in Visnagar of Mehsana, the largest school in North Gujarat, stood out for his innovative style of teaching. “Once every week, we give each student an open forum to showcase their talent. We have always encouraged students to think, ponder and question when it comes to science. Recently, one of our students made a project on wireless electricity which we financed.”

It was not just teachers whose contribution was recognised Thursday by the state government, but also the innumerable staff of the education department.

Forty-four-year-old Gayatri Patel, a cluster resource coordinator (CRC) from Vijapur in Mehsana, has been serving the department for the past 16 years. “Our job is to keep checking on teachers and students to ensure that the attendance rate doesn’t dip in schools. Often, we travel to the children’s homes to convince their parents if they don’t send them to school,” said Patel.