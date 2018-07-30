Gujarat: Govt hikes medical course fees by five times, cites private colleges

The annual fees for the MBBS has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 25,000, for dental from Rs 4,000 to 20,000. (Representational Image) The annual fees for the MBBS has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 25,000, for dental from Rs 4,000 to 20,000. (Representational Image)

The state government has increased the fees for undergraduate medical, dental and physiotherapy courses by nearly five times in all its six medical colleges from the current academic session.

The annual fees for the MBBS has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 25,000, for dental from Rs 4,000 to 20,000, and for physiotherapy, occupational therapy and prosthetics and orthotics course by Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000.

The hike that comes after 15 years will affect around 1,300 MBBS students of six government medical colleges in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar and another 200 BDS seats in two government colleges in Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.

“At present, the state government charges very nominal tuition fees from students who are admitted to professional medical educational courses in medical, dental and physiotherapy colleges being run and managed by the state government…These fees are very low in government colleges as compared to the fees prevailing in self-financed (private) colleges in the state and government medical colleges of other states,” the notification released by the government stated.

“The government incurs huge expenditure for imparting education to students in government medical, dental and physiotherapy colleges. Therefore, the commissionerate of health, medical services and medical education recommended the government to revise the fee structure for students for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and prosthetics and orthotics courses in government colleges,” it added.

Among self-financed dental colleges, the fees charged for dental course range between Rs 2 and 4.25 lakh per annum, while that of MBBS it is between Rs 3 and Rs 7.8 lakh per annum for regular seats, barring management and NRI quota seats, the fee of which runs into double digits.

