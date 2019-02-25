Gujarat government helps SC/ST entrepreneurs with access and awareness

The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) on Sunday held a day-long regional conclave in Vadodara to promote micro, small and medium enterprises run by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) entrepreneurs. Part of a nation-wide campaign across 24 cities, it strives to scale up procurement from these SC/ST run enterprises, according to targets set by the Centre’s Public Procurement Policy of 2012. This is done by capacity building and providing access to and awareness on government schemes as well as banking and finance.

At the conclave, the Gujarat government promised to provide full support for the creation of an SC/ST hub to support these activities.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, the conclave was the first such initiative in Gujarat. The drive was initiated in Ludhiana, Punjab, in 2016 to create and support an environment to nurture SC/ST entrepreneurs, and to assist them in effectively participating in the public procurement process followed by the governments.

The Public Procurement Policy of 2012 decreed that 25 per cent of the total procurement of goods and services by the Central ministries, departments and the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) shall be made from MSMEs, and that 16 per cent of such procurement, amounting to 4 per cent of the total, shall be procured from businesses owned by SC/ST entrepreneurs.

However, the government has been able to achieve only 0.5 per cent of the procurement target of 4 per cent. “By the end of this financial year, we are targeting 1 per cent (procurement from SC/ST entrepreneurs),” said Manoj Aggrawal, Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Government of Gujarat. “These conclaves spanning across 24 cities are (aimed at) bridging the gap and to achieve the target of 4 per cent.”

According to him, the state has about 90 lakh people from the SC/ST communities.

The main challenge, he said, was to get more SC/ST people to become entrepreneurs and for their businesses to adhere to technological parameters at par with those used by large enterprises. The question of what kind of technology is required and how to access it also needs to be addressed, he said.

“We are also (encouraging) CPSEs to cooperate and procure products from such (SC/ST) enterprises,” he said.

Capacity building was one of the major activities undertaken as part of the conclave. Specific sessions with CPSEs, followed by those on the topic of government schemes as well as banking and finance were held.

The next round will be held on March 10 in Ahmedabad.