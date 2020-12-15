Gujarat govt hands over Ahmedabad hospital fire probe to Justice (retd) D A Mehta panel

Outside Shrey hospital in Navrangpura. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Gujarat government Tuesday handed over the judicial probe into the fire incident at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Ahmedabad’s Shrey Hospital to Justice (retd) D A Mehta Commission. The probe, which was earlier headed by Justice (retd) K A Puj, was handed over to Justice Mehta as Justice Puj was occupied by another judicial matter.

Justice Mehta is also heading the probe in a fire incident at Uday Shivanand Hospital in Rajkot, which killed five Covid-19 patients.

The government took the decision after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a suggestion before the Supreme Court recently during the hearing on the fire incidents. The court had agreed to entrust the Shrey Hospital fire inquiry to Justice (retd) D A Mehta commission.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja confirmed the development, adding that the government has taken the decision following the direction of the Supreme Court.

On August 6, eight Covid-19 patients were killed in a fire incident at the Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. In a separate incident on November 27, a fire had broken out in the ICU of the Uday Shivanand Hospital in Rajkot, killing five Covid-19 patients.

Both the hospitals were designated as coronavirus facilities.

