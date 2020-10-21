Gujarat govt gives solar spinning wheels, looms to weavers on subsidy

Chudasama also referred to the symbolism of Khadi in Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle for Independence and called upon the people of Gujarat to purchase more and more Khadi products.

Emphasising on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on achieving self-reliance through use of technology, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama along with Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board (GRKGB) distributed 430 solar spinning wheels and 129 solar looms on subsidy basis to weavers’ community at an event held at Nishkalank Neelkanth Dham, Santpath Prerna Pith at Pirana of Daskroi in Ahmedabad.

According to representatives of GRKGB, the 430 solar spinning wheels have been given to weavers on 65 per cent assistance by state government with an expenditure of Rs 1.10 crore and 129 solar looms have been given on 65 per cent government assistance at Rs 1.06 crore expenditure.

Addressing the weavers at the event, Chudasama said, “PM Modi has said to use technology to become self-reliant. Our Dalit brothers and sisters who have been working as weavers for years, pushing pedals with their legs daily to earn a living — be it old or young, men or women — can now benefit with the use of technology. The Sun has always been there for lakhs of years and solar energy has huge potential. It was PM Modi’s idea to bring value addition to solar energy in Gujarat by introducing solar panels in cities of Gujarat, when he was the chief minister.”

Chudasama also referred to the symbolism of Khadi in Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle for Independence and called upon the people of Gujarat to purchase more and more Khadi products.

“Because of Gandhiji, today Khadi is not just a thought but has become a medium to become self-dependent. In that regard, the state government also offers discounts on Khadi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. In the past five years, the teachers in Ahmedabad city and district have purchased Khadi commodities worth Rs 1 crore,” said Chudasama.

According to representatives of GRKGB, the weavers community in Daskroi have been working for generations and they have been chosen as the first in this initiative by the state government.

