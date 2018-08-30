Gujarat govt gives nod to redevelopment of 25-year-old buildings

Following the Odhav building collapse, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been reviewing the structural safety of 82 residential blocks in the area. (Express photo/Javed Raja) Following the Odhav building collapse, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been reviewing the structural safety of 82 residential blocks in the area. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

To redevelop old residential structures in Gujarat, the state government has decided to allow reconstruction of 25-year-old buildings. The move comes just days after two building blocks of a government residential scheme collapsed in Odhav locality of Ahmedabad, killing one and injuring four others.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday. It is applicable to buildings that have received development permission 25 years ago, and 75 per cent of the apartment owners have given their consent for redevelopment.

The decision for redeveloping old buildings can also be made if the designated local body had declared a particular structure unsafe or dangerous for the immediate neighbourhood, stated an official release from the state government.

Following the Odhav building collapse, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been reviewing the structural safety of 82 residential blocks in the area. The buildings that collapsed in Ahmedabad were hardly about 20-year-old structures.

“Mumbai has a detailed policy for redevelopment of old buildings. We did not have any. Recently, all of us had made a representation before the state government to allow redevelopment of old buildings, especially after structures like those in Odhav collapsed,” said Ashish Patel, president of GIHED (Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers), a city chapter of pan-India body CREDAI.

“In the past, 10 per cent of residents of a building will stall redevelopment process in an attempt to eke out more emoluments from builders. They will not allow redevelopment to happen. Currently, there are more than 100 such residential schemes in Ahmedabad alone were builders are in talks with residents for redevelopment. With today’s decision, if a minimum of 75 per cent of the owners give consent, the building can go for redevelopment. This is a welcome step and will go a long way in ensuring construction of better structures,” Patel added.

