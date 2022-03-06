Gujarat govt gives Indian citizenship to 41 Pakistani Hindus

The Gujarat government on Saturday handed over Indian citizenship to 41 Pakistani Hindus, an official release from the state government stated here.

The Indian citizenship was handed over to the 41 people at the office of Ahmedabad collector Sandip Sagale, who welcomed them. Those who were given the citizenship expressed happiness on becoming an Indian citizen.

“Those given citizenship are in the age group of 14 to 70 years. The applications come to us and we do our due diligence before citizenship is issued,” Sagale told The Sunday Express. So far, the Ahmedabad collectorate has handed over citizenship to 971 Pakistani Hindus.