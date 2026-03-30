Gujarat Govt found 169 bogus doctors in 3 years; 154 FIRs registered

In Mehsana and Surat, two and three bogus doctors were found, and FIRs were registered against them. (Representational Photo)

The state government investigated 2,724 complaints of bogus doctors made from 2021 to 2023 and found that 169 people had fake degrees, stated Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya.

The minister said this in a written response to an unstarred question raised by Kankrej Congress MLA Amrutji Thakor in the Vidhan Sabha.

The data tabled in the Assembly revealed that as many as 839 such complaints were submitted to the health department in 2021, 875 in 2022 and another 1,010 in 2023, thus bringing the total to 2,724.

District-wise, Morbi (577), Mehsana (568) and Surat (520) contributed over 61 per cent (1,665) of these complaints.

Surprisingly, however, no bogus or fake doctor was found in any of the 577 cases in Morbi, the reply stated. In Mehsana and Surat, two and three bogus doctors were found, and FIRs were registered against them.