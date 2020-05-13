Gujarat govt forms high-level committee to recommend economic revival measures for state

Former Union finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia. Former Union finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

The Gujarat government has formed a six-member committee of experts Wednesday to be headed by former union finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia for recommending measures for the economic revival of the state in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. A decision in this regard was taken by the state cabinet in its weekly meeting today headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The committee has been mandated to submit its interim report in two weeks and final report within a month’s time.

Other members of the committee include ex-professor of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) Ravindra Dholakia, senior tax consultant Mukesh Patel, financial expert Pradeep Shah, retired IAS officer Kirit Shelat. Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) M Thennarasan will be the member secretary of the committee.

The details of the committee’s formation were given by the Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashwani Kumar through social media.

“Firstly, the scope of the committee’s work area includes making sector-specific recommendations after getting estimate of financial losses. Secondly, it will review the economic situation and will suggest corrective steps. The Committee will give suggestions on easy availability of labourers in the state. It will also give recommendations for policy formation to bring investment and attract foreign investment to Gujarat. The Committee will suggest all the measures for the short term, medium term and long term economic and financial revival (of Gujarat),” said Kumar.

He also said that the decision to form the committee was taken to ensure that Gujarat continues to remain number one on four fronts – industrial, trade, social and financial – as soon it recovers from the pandemic.

The cabinet meeting, which was held through video conferencing, was also attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other ministers. Kumar said that the cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore for the country. With that, he added, the cabinet also devised a strategy for the expeditious implementation of the package in the state as soon as it is announced in detail by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

