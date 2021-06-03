Gujarat Govt forms committee to review DPR preparation

The state government during the budget session in March 2021 had told the state legislature that it has already spent Rs 158.53 crore as on December 31, 2020 on conducting 29 different studies related to the project. (Express File Photo)

In order to overlook the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and to take the ambitious Kalpasar project forward, the Gujarat government has constituted an Apex Progress Review Committee (APRC).

This committee headed by the advisor to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will periodically review the preparation of DPR for the Kalpasar project by Chennai based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), stated a notification issued by the Narmada, water resources, water supply and Kalpasar department on June 1.

The Kalpasar project is one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was conceptualised when he was at the helm in Gujarat. It envisages building a 30-km dam across the Gulf of Khambhat. This dam will create a fresh water reservoir in the sea. However, this project has largely remained on paper for over a decade now. The state government during the budget session in March 2021 had told the state legislature that it has already spent Rs 158.53 crore as on December 31, 2020 on conducting 29 different studies related to the project.