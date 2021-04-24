Gujarat: Govt focusing on 30k micro-containment zones, CM tells PM Modi

Rupani said a task force comprising of doctors from private and government sectors has been created to advise the government at regular intervals. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

During an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state government was focusing its attention on micro-containment and that there were a total of 30,000 micro-containment zones in the cities of Gujarat.

A total of 20,000 medical teams were regularly monitoring infections in these micro-containment zones, Rupani said during his video interaction with PM Modi.

Gujarat reported over 13,100 new Covid infections on Thursday. Rupani said that the number of “seriously ill” patients have risen in Gujarat and therefore the demand for oxygen from hospitals have simultaneously risen. The government is trying to address the demand for oxygen and is strengthening the oxygen distribution network, the CM said.

When asked what was the response of PM Modi regarding the availability of oxygen and Covid medicines, officials who attended the online meeting refused to divulge details.

During his interaction with the Prime Minister, Rupani said there were 90,000 beds for Covid patients. In 1,800 Covid hospitals, 11,500 ICU beds and 51,000 oxygen beds were available, he said adding that a large section of Covid patients are in home isolation and the government is reaching out to them through Sanjeevani Raths and providing healthcare services through telemedicine. In Ahmedabad alone there are 1,200 Sanjeevani Raths, the PM was informed.

The testing for Covid has also been increased from 50,000 to 1.75 lakh tests which includes 70,000 RT-PCR tests in a day, the CM said. He also informed that social and religious organisations have also set up Covid care facilities, including five Covid health centres with 630 beds in Morbi, a dedicated Covid hospital by BAPS in Vadodara and 15 community care centres in Surat.

Rupani said a task force comprising of doctors from private and government sectors has been created to advise the government at regular intervals.