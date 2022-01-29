Gujarat government extends night curfew till February 4

The Gujarat government announced that the existing night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am shall continue until February 4 in the eight municipal corporation jurisdictions and 19 municipalities across the state.

According to an official release, the decision was taken following a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who took stock of the Covid situation.

On Friday, the state reported 12,131 new cases of Covid-19, a marginally lower than Thursday’s tally. However, deaths marked a surge as 30 patients succumbed to the infection across the state.

While the number of active cases dropped by nearly 10,000-odd patients — from 1.17 lakh Thursday to 1.07 lakh Friday — in a day, the share of critical patients rose marginally from 0.25 per cent to 0.27 per cent during the same period.

At the same time, the rise in the number of new cases daily has declined and overall, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) ranges between 10 to 15 per cent.

While Ahmedabad reported 4,124 new cases and seven deaths, Vadodara saw 2,517 new cases and four fatalities. Vadodara continues to see a high weekly TPR at 32.85 per cent, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. TPR in Ahmedabad has seen a decline— from 35.87 per cent as of January 23 to 29.83 per cent as of January 27.

Notably, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Friday removed 36 areas and added 10 to the micro-containment zones list. A majority of the new containment areas are from the northwest zone of the city in Gota and Tragad. A total of 87 households were contained across the city, 60 of which were in the northwest areas.