Gujarat govt drops plan to move Bill on private coaching centres, framing policy

The Gujarat government has dropped its plan to move a Bill – the Gujarat Coaching Institute (Management) Bill – in the Legislative Assembly’s budget session to regulate and control the private coaching centres, officials privy to the matter told The Indian Express. In place of the Bill, a policy for the same is being framed which will be implemented soon, they added.
While similar Bills have been passed by other states — for instance, the Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which was being analysed by officials – the government has decided to go with the policy now.
Following a number of student suicide cases, fire incidents, lack of facilities and alleged malpractices in the field, the Gujarat government had planned to control and regulate coaching centres across the state under law, with focus on student safety, mental well-being and transparency.
“The earlier plan of moving a Bill in the Assembly to regulate private coaching centres has been dropped. A committee is working on forming rules and regulations for the new policy,” Mukesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, told The Indian Express.
The Supreme Court, through the Ministry of Education’s 2024 guidelines, had mandated uniform standards for coaching centres across the country, focussing on student safety, mental health and transparency, requiring states to enforce rules. The team of experts is studying the ‘Guidelines for Registration and Regulation of Coaching Center 2024’ issued by the Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Education, Government of India, and that will form the basis of the new policy, officials explained.
Misleading ads, infra, counselling
According to officials, areas such as misleading ads by coaching centres, qualification of tutors, minimum space per student, fire safety compliance, fair fees with an option of refund, no classes during school hours, and mandatory counselling and grievance redressal, with penalties for violations, will be covered under the new policy.
One of the committee members revealed that the policy framework will look into issues related to registration and regulation in the interests of students and bring in a provision to provide career guidance and psychological counselling to students enrolled in private coaching centres aimed at reducing their stress. Advertisements with false claims or offers by coaching centres will be banned and there will be mandatory provision to refund fees in case a student leaves during the coaching period. Teachers serving in any government institute will not be allowed to teach in private coaching centers. Likewise, the coaching centres will not be allowed to conduct classes for students during their school hours so that their regular attendance remains unaffected, sources said.
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Infrastructure facilities such as minimum area per student, compliance with fire safety norms, well-ventilated buildings, safe and potable drinking water and CCTV cameras will also be covered in the policy guidelines, officials said.
Also, plans for creating awareness among students and parents about excessive ambitions that may cause mental pressure are being worked out. Segregation of batches based on the performance of students will not be allowed under the new policy, sources said.
There will also be a provision to include counsellors and experienced psychologists to counsel and provide psychotherapeutic service to students for reducing their mental stress and depression, they added.
The state government is also considering imposing penalties and cancellation of registration for non-compliance of the rules, the sources said.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More