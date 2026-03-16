Gujarat govt drops plan to move Bill on private coaching centres, framing policy

The Gujarat government has reversed its decision to introduce a dedicated bill for regulating private coaching centres, choosing instead to implement a comprehensive policy framework. (Source: File)

The Gujarat government has dropped its plan to move a Bill – the Gujarat Coaching Institute (Management) Bill – in the Legislative Assembly’s budget session to regulate and control the private coaching centres, officials privy to the matter told The Indian Express. In place of the Bill, a policy for the same is being framed which will be implemented soon, they added.

While similar Bills have been passed by other states — for instance, the Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which was being analysed by officials – the government has decided to go with the policy now.

Following a number of student suicide cases, fire incidents, lack of facilities and alleged malpractices in the field, the Gujarat government had planned to control and regulate coaching centres across the state under law, with focus on student safety, mental well-being and transparency.