Gujarat government drops poem from its annual Diwali literary publication after VHP objects

The Gujarat government has replaced a poem by the well-known ghazal writer and journalist, Aziz Tankarvi, from its annual festive publication issued ahead of Diwali, following objections from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the poem, ‘Prem Ma Na Hoy Kain Evi Sharat (There can be no such conditions in love) by Bharuch-based writer Tankarvi was dropped from ‘Gujarat Deepotsavi Ank’, the literary publication that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel released on October 21, after the objection.

Sources confirmed that at least 50 copies, which had been readied for distribution, were “withdrawn” by the government. Additional fresh copies will be published with the poem replaced by another poem.