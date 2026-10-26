Gujarat government drops poem from its annual Diwali literary publication after VHP objects

The Gujarat government has replaced a poem by the well-known ghazal writer and journalist, Aziz Tankarvi, from its annual festive publication issued ahead of Diwali, following objections from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
Sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the poem, ‘Prem Ma Na Hoy Kain Evi Sharat (There can be no such conditions in love) by Bharuch-based writer Tankarvi was dropped from ‘Gujarat Deepotsavi Ank’, the literary publication that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel released on October 21, after the objection.
Sources confirmed that at least 50 copies, which had been readied for distribution, were “withdrawn” by the government. Additional fresh copies will be published with the poem replaced by another poem.
The online version on the government website only showed the cover page of the publication on Monday (October 26) morning.
Ashwin Patel, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary for the Gujarat region, wrote to the Chief Minister on October 23, alleging that the poem “hurts religious sentiments”. Patel also claimed in the letter that the VHP had received representations from readers in this regard.
In the letter, the VHP leader demanded that the poem should be dropped, and strict action should be taken both against the poet and all those who had approved its inclusion in the publication.
The poem, published on page 389 of this year’s annual magazine, contained objectionable references to Lord Ram and Mirabai, the venerated 16th century Krishna Bhakti poet and mystic, and had hurt Hindu religious sentiments, Patel said in the letter.
The Gujarat Information and Broadcasting Department publishes Deepotsavi Ank, a 400-page-plus volume compiling literary contributions from across the state, in Gujarati, ahead of the Diwali festival.
A PTI report said Tankarvi’s poem had been replaced by a poem titled “Joiye” by Kavi Prakash ‘Jalal’.
Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput confirmed that Tankarvi’s poem had been replaced.
“We are glad that the state government promptly responded to our request and removed that controversial poem from the Diwali magazine,” the PTI report quoted Rajput as saying.
Tankarvi could not be reached for a comment.