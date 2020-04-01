Gujarat govt decides to extend crop loan repayment cycle by two months

The move will cost Rs 160 crore to the state exchequer and will benefit over 24.21 lakh farmers in the state. (Representational) The move will cost Rs 160 crore to the state exchequer and will benefit over 24.21 lakh farmers in the state. (Representational)

Admitting that farmers in Gujarat have no access to cash as the APMCs are closed due to the lockdown, Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday said the repayment cycle for the short-term crop loans taken by them for agricultural purposes have been extended till May 31, 2020. He said the move will cost Rs 160 crore to the state exchequer and will benefit over 24.21 lakh farmers in the state.

“Due to the current lockdown, all the market yards in the state (APMCs) are closed. Farmers are unable to sell their produce — be it foodgrains, cotton, castor, cumin, groundnut or paddy. Farmers cannot sell their produce and they do not have any cash. Due to this, they are unable to repay their loans,” Patel said while addressing media persons in Gandhinagar.

The Indian Express had reported how the state government had passed an order asking all the APMCs (other than those handling vegetables and fruits) to down their shutters till April 15.

Patel said Rs 32,000-35,000 crore loans are given every year to farmers in Gujarat as short-term loans by NABARD, state cooperative banks and district cooperative banks. The interest on this money given to farmers is shared by the Government of India (three per cent) and Government of Gujarat (4 per cent).

“So after receiving representation from farmers and MLAs from rural areas, the state government had made representation to the Centre and permission was granted to extend the repayment cycle by two months. The decision was taken yesterday (Tuesday) and we have also issued a notification for the same,” he said adding that the repayment can be made till May 31, 2020″ as and when the farmer gets money after the APMCs open.

The interest due during this delayed payment will be paid by both the Centre and the state governments, he said, adding that the move will increase the state government’s burden by Rs 160 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd