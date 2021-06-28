Gujarat: Govt company to provide e-content to schools at affordable rate

The company will act as a nodal agency not only for government schools but also private schools. (File)

TO OPTIMISE the demand of e-content for schools amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat education department, for the first time, has formed a “wholly owned government company — Gujarat Education Technologies Limited (GET)” to create and provide e-learning platforms and e-content as well as develop the framework for imparting and managing quality e-education at affordable cost to schools in the state.

The GET will act as a nodal agency not only for government schools but also private schools for reviewing the e-learning content that is provided to them.

This will cover private schools across boards, says secretary education Vinod Rao. “Since there is hardly much difference in the curriculum of state board affiliated schools and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as our schools are also following the NCERT framework. So, GET will cover private schools — both affiliated to state board and CBSE — which we are also making in English,” Vinod Rao said.

The process for framing e-content for schools has already started at GET which is soon expected to replace private e-content providers. “The company established to provide world class quality e-content at most affordable prices will replace companies that are today charging 30,000-40,000 per child per year. The same content we will provide at almost one tenth of that cost. We have outsourced and the process has started for e-content formation,” said Rao.

Though the reason cited in the government notification for setting up GET states “to ensure uniformity of learning, assessments, remedial lessons and innovations in pedagogy across schools in the state in accordance with Section 29 (1) of Right to Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009”, the affordability factor is the main driving force for the company.

“GET, the autonomous company of the Gujarat government under the administrative control of secretary, primary and secondary education and establish required technology based e-learning systems and provide for quality e-content with the help, support and partnerships with the technology and e-content providers in the industry and build framework for online education system at affordable prices,” the state government’s notification states.

On the funding of GET, as per the Government Resolution (GR), its funds will include grants by the state or central government, funds received by the way of grants, gifts, donations, CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds, benefactions, transfers, revenue generation through levy of charges/fees/license charges or user fees for e-learning to be provided or sold by the company. It is also authorised to “use the surplus funds for upgradation of learning facilities in government and grant-in-aid schools”.

GET that will operate from Command and Control Centre, Sector 19 in Gandhinagar has also been authorised to run support centres in any digital form including voice, chat BOT and other technology that may be available.

It will also act a nodal agency for all e-content providing companies and ed-tech companies working or intending to work in Gujarat and also provide services to other government departments and non-government institutions in the domains of e-content development, training and measurement of the performances, the notifications adds.