Gujarat govt clears way for skyscrapers in five cities

The Gujarat government has finalised the changes made to the Comprehensive General Development Control Regulation, 2017 (CGDCR), clearing way for building skyscrapers in five municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.

A primary notification was issued on August 18, 2020, when the government had invited objections and suggestions for allowing construction of skyscrapers in these five cities. Once the final notification is issued, the municipal corporations and the urban development authorities in these cities can give permission for building skyscrapers, stated an official release here on Tuesday.

The Indian Express had already reported that as per the changes in the CGDCR, the government will allow construction of buildings that are 100 metres or more in height. At present, the maximum height allowed is 70 metres.