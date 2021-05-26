scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

Gujarat govt clears way for skyscrapers in five cities

A primary notification was issued on August 18, 2020, when the government had invited objections and suggestions for allowing construction of skyscrapers in these five cities.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 26, 2021 4:46:43 am
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

The Gujarat government has finalised the changes made to the Comprehensive General Development Control Regulation, 2017 (CGDCR), clearing way for building skyscrapers in five municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.

A primary notification was issued on August 18, 2020, when the government had invited objections and suggestions for allowing construction of skyscrapers in these five cities. Once the final notification is issued, the municipal corporations and the urban development authorities in these cities can give permission for building skyscrapers, stated an official release here on Tuesday.

Click here for more

The Indian Express had already reported that as per the changes in the CGDCR, the government will allow construction of buildings that are 100 metres or more in height. At present, the maximum height allowed is 70 metres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x