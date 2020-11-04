Gujarat govt claims to have reduced Covid-19 cases

Gujarat reported 954 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total cases in the state to nearly 1,75,914. Six others succumbed to the infection, while around 1,200 patients were discharged.

Even as several districts are seeing a considerable dip in testing as well as a dip in daily new cases, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) of Gujarat government on Tuesday claimed that “the state government with effective outcome-oriented work has reduced Covid-19 cases”, concluding from the reduced demand for several drugs such as Remdesivir and Favipavrir.

FDCA commissioner Hemant Koshiya is an official statement notified that there has been a considerable decline in the demand for medical oxygen, Remdesivir and antiviral Favipavrir.

Last week the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre on a plea which alleged that Remdesivir and Favipiravir were being promoted for the treatment of Covid-19 patients without clearance from regulatory authorities. A WHO-led solidarity trial had found that Remdesivir did not establish statistically significant improvement in mortality.

Koshiya’s statement added, “In October 2020, we saw a rapid decline in Covid-19 new and active cases and consequently use of life saving drugs… has reduced and medical oxygen demand has decreased to 135 metric tonne per day in October from 240 metric tonne per day in September… as many as 1.40 lakh Remdesivir injections were sold in September, while it was 83,000 in October… government hospitals’ demand for Remdesivir declined from 40,000 in September to 30,000 in October.”

While testing has seen a dip in several districts such as Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Junagadh, which were flagged as emerging hotspots, other districts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara have broadly maintained their daily testing numbers the past several weeks at around 12,000 and 3,300 samples respectively, each day.

