Gujarat govt to introduce Bill to curb paper leak menace

Following a series of instances of papers of government recruitment examinations getting leaked, the Gujarat government decided to introduce a strict law to curb the menace. A Bill in this regard will be introduced in the Gujarat Assembly in the upcoming Budget session, said senior minister Rushikesh Patel Tuesday.

Patel added that officials of the state government are engaged in preparations to introduce a law to curb the menace of paper leak. He added that the Bill will be passed in the upcoming assembly session.

This comes barely a few days after the question paper of a Junior Clerk examination was leaked following which the examination authority, Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB), postponed the test. The January 29 incident had led the Opposition to demand stricter measures to curb the menace.

Notably, the Gujarat State Law Commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court had submitted a report to the state government in July last year to bring in a law to check the menace of paper leak in government recruitment examinations.