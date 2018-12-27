Gujarat govt bans night bus ride for school trips

In the wake of two recent bus accidents in which 10 students were killed and several others injured, the state government on Wednesday banned school picnic buses from plying between 11 pm and 6 am.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel declared that the state cabinet has taken the decision while mandating the organisers of the tours to make accommodation arrangements for students during night hours of the tours.

Two buses carrying school children had met with accidents, in separate incidents, while plying during night time in the last few days, he noted. “To avoid such mishaps in future, our government has decided to impose a ban on such buses from plying between 11 pm and 6 am with children on board,” Patel said.

He said the restriction was imposed for the safety of children.

Navsari victims’ kin to get aid

Transport Minister R C Faldu, on Wednesday, said that the state government will give financial aid to the next of kin of the three persons who were run over by a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus at Navsari depot Monday. The one person who was seriously injured in the incident will also be given financial aid, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)