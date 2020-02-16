Gujarat: Govt asks industry bodies to invite prominent traders and businessmen

An embellished Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. (File photo) An embellished Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. (File photo)

Chambers and associations of various industry bodies in Gujarat have been asked to invite “as many industrialists and businessmen as possible” for the event at Motera on February 24 where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to participate in “Kem Chho Trump” event.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has been asked by the Gujarat government to invite “as many industrialists as possible” for the event. “As of now we have a list of 550 businessmen of which 350 are from Gujarat, while the rest are expected to fly down from Mumbai and Delhi,” said an office bearer on condition of anonymity.

The industrial associations have been asked to pre-register the businessmen who will attending the event. “A detailed scrutiny is being done of the invitees by the industries department of the Gujarat government. A police verification is also being done,” the official said. Entry to the Motera stadium will be provided only on the basis of invitation which will be send out only after verification of the registration and matching of identity.

Sources in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) told The Indian Express that they have been asked to limit the number of invitees from the corporate world to 150. “We had send the government a list of those who can be invited. But we have been asked to scale it down to 150. The invited industrialists and businessmen have been asked to park their vehicles at a parking slot being created on the GMDC ground. From there, we will be taken in special buses to the Motera stadium,” an official said.

At the new stadium which has a capacity to accommodate over 1.1 lakh spectators, separate seating arrangements have been made for the invited members from the trade and industry fraternity, sources said. The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), a body of small entrepreneurs in Gujarat, has also sent out invites to all its members asking “interested members” to give confirmation by Saturday. Similarly, the real-estate body CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) too have been asked to bring in prominent realtors.

“We have sent invites to all our members. The exact number of how many will participate at the event at Motera will only be known by next week,” said an office bearer from CREDAI.

