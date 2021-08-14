Gujarat govt approves Rs 250 cr grant for ‘outgrowth areas’ of urban local bodies

The state government has approved a grant of Rs 250 crore for the “outgrowth areas” of municipal corporations and municipalities in the state, an official statement from the stated here on Saturday.

The grant has been approved under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

Of the total grant approved by the government, 25 per cent of the amount — Rs 62.5 crore — will be given to the municipalities, while the remaining Rs 187.5 crore will be given to the municipal corporations.

The highest share of grant worth Rs 70.5 crore will be for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, followed by Surat (Rs 56.25 crore), Vadodara (Rs 21 crore), Rajkot (Rs 18.75 crore), Bhavnagar (Rs 7.5 crore), Jamnagar (Rs 7.5 crore), Junagadh (Rs 3.75 crore) and Gandhinagar (Rs 2.25 crore).

These outgrowth areas were included within the corporations and municipalities before elections for the same were held in the state earlier this year. The grant is meant for development of areas newly included into the urban local bodies, officials said.