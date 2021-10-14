Gujarat: Govt appoints staff for new ministers

Formal orders were issued Wednesday appointing personal secretaries and other staff for the newly appointed cabinet ministers and ministers of state in the Bhupendra Patel government.

The staff members who populated the chambers of ministers in the Vijay Rupani government had moved out of the Swarnim Sankul, after the former chief minister and his team had stepped down last month.

The staff who were appointed Wednesday include personal secretaries, additional secretaries and assistant secretaries for 24 ministers of the new government. The officials will be drawing the same salaries and allowances as they did in their original departments or offices.