Gujarat govt announces Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2022

The Gujarat government Friday announced its “Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2022”, which will help provide permissions to entities engaged in the laying of telecom infrastructure, including optical fibre network and installation of mobile towers.

The policy is also expected to help in the rollout of 5G network and take broadband internet connectivity across the state, where 512 villages still have no telecom connectivity.

Under the policy of the Science and Technology Department, a single-window clearance will also be made available for laying of the underground (optic fibre network) and overground (mobile towers) telegraph infrastructure in Gujarat, stated an official release.

With this policy, the Gujarat government aligns with the Centre’s “Right to Way (ROW) Policy of 2016″, the government stated. However, the official statement remained silent regarding the fees that will be charged from the telecom companies who will be allowed to lay such infrastructure.

The entire process of setting up of telegraph infrastructure will be made online and permissions will have to be granted within a time limit of 60 days.