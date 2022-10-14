Gujarat: Govt announces schedule to apply for TET exams; notification soon, says minister

THE GUJARAT education department on Friday announced that the schedule for applying for TET-I and TET-II examinations, a mandatory test for the recruitment of teachers conducted by the state government.

Announcing the decision, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani in a tweet stated that a notification in this regard will be published by the state Examination Board soon. Form filling for TET-I for classes 1 to 5 teachers and TET-II for classes 6 to 8 will start from October 21.

For the past four-five years, the government has not conducted TET examinations (TET-I and TET-II) and so the number of candidates appearing for the same is likely to be high.

There was a strong demand from aspiring teachers as no TET examination has been conducted since 2018.

While TET-I exam was conducted in March 2018, TET-II was conducted in August-2017.

“This will satisfy the demand of around 3.5 lakh students who aspire to become a teacher,” Vaghani stated in his tweet.

On September 7, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had announced that out of the total 5,360 vacant seats of teachers in the state, recruitment of vidyasahayaks for 2,600 seats will be conducted with immediate effect after taking decision on the district transfer applications of various teachers.

Vaghani had stated that following a decision on the district transfer applications, the 2,600 vacant posts will be filled up with vidyasahayaks with immediate effect.