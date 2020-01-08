Gujarat: Govt announces Rs 31.45 crore for farmers hit by locust menace

Farmers who have reported more than 33 per cent loss will get a compensation of Rs 18,500 up to a maximum of two hectares. Farmers who have reported more than 33 per cent loss will get a compensation of Rs 18,500 up to a maximum of two hectares.

Stating that over 25,222 hectares got affected by the locust menace last month, the state government on Tuesday announced a relief package of Rs 31.45 crore which will cover over 11,000 farmers in Banaskantha and Patan districts.

The state’s agriculture minister RC Faldu while announcing the package said that swarms of locusts from Rajasthan and Pakistan invaded the farms in North Gujarat and caused massive loss to standing crops like cumin, mustard, wheat and castor.

Farmers who have reported more than 33 per cent loss will get a compensation of Rs 18,500 up to a maximum of two hectares. Apart from the compensation given as per State Disaster Response Fund norms of the central government, the state government will be giving Rs 5,000 per hectare to the farmers (maximum of two hectares). A total of 285 villages were affected by the locust menace, which includes 280 villages of Banaskantha and five in Patan.

The package was declared after a survey of the affected region was conducted. This relief package is in addition to the Rs 3,795 crore relief package announced by the state government for all the farmers of the state after unseasonal rain hit the state in the end of October 2019.

