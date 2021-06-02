Gujarat govt announces Rs 105 crore relief package for Cyclone-hit fishermen

More than two weeks after Cyclone Tauktae ravaged southern coast of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, the state government Wednesday announced a Rs 105 crore relief package for fishermen, whose 1,000 boats have been damaged, as well as for strengthening of the harbour infrastructure.

Of the total, Rs 25 crore has been earmarked for paying ex-gratia compensation to fishermen for their damaged boats and fishing equipment while the remaining Rs 80 crore will be reserved to repair and strengthen infrastructure in Jafrabad, Shiyal Bet, Saiyad Rajapara and Nava Bandar fishing harbours.

“The core committee, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday, did a comprehensive review of damage caused to agriculture, horticulture as well as to sagarkhedu (fishermen) recently by Tauktae, and to help fishermen get back on their feet and to pub the fishing industry back on track. The committee announced a generous relief-compensation package worth Rs105 crore,” an official release said on Tuesday morning.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel, Fisheries Minister Jawahar Chavda, Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim, CM’s chief principal secretary K Kailashnathan, additional chief secretary (revenue department); Nalin Upadhyay, secretary in the department of fisheries and animal husbandry and DP Desai, fisheries commissioner attended the meeting.

“Around 1,000 boats, small and large, have been damaged in the state due to cyclone Tauktae and the government will pay fishermen Rs 25 crore compensation as per rules contained in the relief package,” the release quoted Rupani as saying.

Fishermen try to salvage their damaged fishing boat in Jafrabad harbour, in Amreli district on Monday. (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya) Fishermen try to salvage their damaged fishing boat in Jafrabad harbour, in Amreli district on Monday. (Express photo by Gopal Kateshiya)

The package provides for paying ex-gratia compensation ranging from Rs 35,000 to Rs 5 lakh for damaged boats, up to Rs 35,000 for damaged fishing nets and other fishing gears as well as provisional amount of Rs 2,000 per fishermen who have lost their source of livelihood due to damaged boats.

As per the details of the package, the government will pay Rs 35,000 or 50 per cent of damage, whichever is low, in case of partially-damaged small fishing boats. In cases of completely damaged small fishing boats, the government would pay Rs 75000 or 50 per cent of the value of the boat, whichever is lower. In cases of partially damaged trawlers, dolnetters, gill netters, the government would pay 50 per cent of the amount of damage caused or up to Rs 2 lakh, whichever is lower.

The amount of compensation in completely damaged trawlers, dolenetter and gill netters would 50 per cent of the value of the boat or Rs 5 lakh, whichever is lower. The government would also give 10 per cent interest subvention for two years to fishermen who avail loans worth up to Rs 10 lakh for repairing their completely damaged large boats or Rs 5 lakh loan to repair their partially damaged large boats, the release further read.

Aquaculture farmers will be paid Rs 82,000 subsidy per hectare towards input like fish seed, fish-feed and related equipment.

The package also provides for expanding the existing jetty at Jafrabad and constructing a new 500-metre long jetty, to construct a wharf wall with parking facility in Lal Batti area of the harbour as well as to create parking area in T-jetty area of the harbour. In Shiyal Bet, Saiyad Rajapara and Nava Bandar, damaged harbour infrastructure will be repaired.