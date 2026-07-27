Gujarat govt announces free textbooks for students in flood affected areas

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The Gujarat government on Monday announced free textbooks for students in the areas affected by the recent floods caused by incessant rainfall.
All the students of government and grant-in aid schools, whose textbooks were damaged due to waterlogging in their homes or schools, will be provided with new textbooks on an immediate basis by the Gujarat State School Textbook Board.
“We have taken a proactive decision after consultation with the ministers. There was no such request or demand from students or schools, but analysing the situation we concluded that this could be one of the scenarios where textbooks could have been damaged either in schools or homes,” Manubhai Pavra, executive president of the Gujarat State School Textbook Board, told The Indian Express.
Nearly 40 people died in rain-related incidents across the state, the highest being in Valsad and Navsari which together reported 33 deaths till Saturday (July 25), largely caused by electrocution or drowning.
The board has printed around 7 crore textbooks for Class I to XII. Out of these, nearly 4.9 crore textbooks have been distributed in government and grant-in aid schools last month.
The remaining 30 per cent of textbooks are meant for sale to students of self-financed schools.
“The main purpose behind this scheme is to ensure that the education of children from poor and ordinary families in the areas affected by heavy rains is not stopped. Students should not be under the anxiety of their books being damaged, affecting their education,” Pavra added.
The estimated number of students and schools will be assessed once request is received from schools.
“All District Education Officers and District Primary Education Officers have been asked to get accurate details of the textbooks damaged due to the recent floods and send them to the textbook board,” he added.
“As soon as the demand form is received from the district level, the n oard will get the textbooks printed within a couple of days. The board always has an excess stock of those books that, we know, will not get changed in the coming year,” Pavra explained.
Students have been asked to inform their respective schools about the damage to their textbooks, if any, immediately.
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