Gujarat govt announces free textbooks for students in flood affected areas

The estimated number of students and schools will be assessed once request is received from schools. (Express Photo)

The Gujarat government on Monday announced free textbooks for students in the areas affected by the recent floods caused by incessant rainfall.

All the students of government and grant-in aid schools, whose textbooks were damaged due to waterlogging in their homes or schools, will be provided with new textbooks on an immediate basis by the Gujarat State School Textbook Board.

“We have taken a proactive decision after consultation with the ministers. There was no such request or demand from students or schools, but analysing the situation we concluded that this could be one of the scenarios where textbooks could have been damaged either in schools or homes,” Manubhai Pavra, executive president of the Gujarat State School Textbook Board, told The Indian Express.