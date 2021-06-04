Gujarat govt allows offices to function with 100 percent staff

A person is vaccinated at one of Ahmedabad's drive-through vaccination centres. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Riding on the decline of new Covid cases, Gujarat government has allowed all government offices and private business establishments to function with 100 percent staff from June 7, an official statement from the government stated here Friday.

As per the earlier notification issued by the state government, business establishments have been allowed to function with 50 percent staff even in 36 cities that had night curfew and day time restrictions in place to control the spread of COVID. With today’s announcement, the offices can function with full strength.

The government also announced that all its offices will continue to function on Saturday, June 5. The government’s in April had asked all its offices to observe holiday on all the Saturdays.

With Covid cases dipping, the government, earlier this week, had decided to extend the hours of operations for shops and shopping complexes in the 36 cities and towns by three hours from Friday. With this extension, shops can remain open from 9 am to 6 pm.