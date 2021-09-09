Gujarat govt allows DJs at cultural and religious functions

Giving in to people’s demands, the Gujarat government on Wednesday allowed using Disc Jockey (DJ music) at cultural and religious functions in the state.

The government, however, stated that performing bands will be allowed only if Covid protocols are followed, that includes a public gathering of not more than 400 persons in an “open” venue.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Home department said the decision followed requests from people to allow performing bands at cultural and religious functions. The permission for bands can be seen as a step towards similar gatherings for the upcoming Navratri festivities.

“There is no order that prohibits performing bands or Disc Jockey in a religious or cultural event. If any permission for playing the band is sought, then the same shall be given if Covid guideline and restrictions for gathering are adhered to,” the order stated.

It points out that on July 29, the home department allowed a gathering of a maximum of 400 persons for political, social, educational, cultural and religious functions in an open ground. The same order states that for “closed” venues, the gathering should not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue.

This order from the government comes after various sections of the society demanded the use of DJ music for upcoming festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi. The government in its order on Wednesday reiterated that for upcoming Ganesh festival, only 15 persons will be allowed for “stapana” and “visarjan” events and only one vehicle can be used for the same.