Gujarat govt adds 15 communities to list of unreserved castes

THE GUJARAT government on Saturday said that it has added 15 communities — of Hindus and Muslims — to the existing list of 69 unreserved castes, which do not get the benefits of reservation systems in jobs and education in the state. The list now includes the two sects of Patidar (Patel) communities.

The decision of the government to set up a board for the welfare of unreserved upper castes was set up following the agitation for reservation by the Patidars led by Hardik Patel who is now with the Congress.

The state government, which provides financial and educational assistance to the unreserved, economically weaker sections, said that the new entries in the list include Leva Patel and Kadva Patel communities.

Other Hindu communities which have been included are Shri Gaud Brahmin, Hindu Khedva Brahmin, Girinarayan Brahmin, Dasha Palliwal Brahmin, Maheshwari Vaniya, Maheshwari and Hindu Jat-Chaudhary.

The Muslims communities which have been included are Momna, Hala Muslim, Agariya Muslim, Bharbhunja and Bhatiara.