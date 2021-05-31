Gujarat govt accords in-principle Centre of Excellence status to seven institutes

Ahmedabad University is one of the seven institutes to receive the in-principle Centre of Excellence status. (Photo: ahduni.edu.in)

In a first, the Gujarat government on Monday accorded in-principle Centre of Excellence status to seven education institutes, including six universities and one technical college — six private and one autonomous.

These include Nirma University Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad University, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) Gandhinagar, Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) Anand, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DAIICT) Gandhinagar, Marwadi University Rajkot and CEPT University Ahmedabad. Barring CEPT University, which is an autonomous institute, all others are private institutes.

The institutes had applied for the status in July 2020. The approval was given by a high-powered committee chaired by Indira J Parikh, former faculty member of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), nominated by the state government, along with Asha Kaul, faculty IIMA, Dhanraj Nathwani, group president of Reliance Industries, and GT Pandya, director technical education who is the ex-officio member secretary of the committee.

“These seven universities in Gujarat through the Centre of Excellence will establish their leading position in the world of education. With this decision, higher education, research, innovation and startup will get a boost. In addition, there will be a global exchange of education where students in the state will benefit from some of world’s best practices,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated in an official announcement.

The CM has directed the heads of these universities to meet in a week under the chairmanship of Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to study top 10 universities of the country and top 10 universities of the world, prepare an action plan and submit it in the next two weeks.

“The universities accorded the in-principle status have been asked to prepare an action plan on growth plan in the coming three years, how students will be benefitted and how the investment will be channelized,” said principal secretary education Anju Sharma.

The Indian Express had reported on July 17, 2020, that after implementing changes in the application process, these seven universities were in the race for ‘Centre of Excellence’ status, to be awarded for the first time by the state government. The applicant fee was Rs 10 lakh along with a security deposit of Rs 5 lakh.

The status will bring in exemption from Fee Regulation Committee (technical) and Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), granting complete autonomy to the institutes on admissions and fees.

After the applications were vetted by a scrutiny committee, an online presentation was held before the CoE High Level Committee, following which the committee visited the campuses and interacted with various stakeholders, including students and alumni.

The scheme existed earlier, too, but there were no applicants as it lacked clarity. The state government then revised the rules based on the feedback from universities and notified the procedure for declaration of ‘Centre of Excellence’ in the official gazette on March 13, 2020.

However, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the process of awarding CoE was expected to complete within three months of the last date of application — July 7.

Dr Bimal Patel, president of CEPT University, stated in an official statement, “This bold step will deepen the culture of excellence in education in the state and serve as a model for other states to emulate… it is truly in line with the vision and ethos of the National Education Policy… it is a big responsibility… This recognition will also strengthen our collaborations with other universities in India and abroad.”

As per the rules, if the applicants were not awarded the CoE status, they will not be eligible to apply for the next two calendar years.

As defined by the state government, “Centre of Excellence means the college, institution or private university in which quality education, path-breaking research, innovative teaching methodologies, quality extension services, high employability and entrepreneurship are imparted…”