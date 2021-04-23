Gujarat Governor to help Corona Warriors, says ‘had no inkling virus would spread so rapidly’

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat who is planning to distribute kits among over one lakh “Corona Warriors” in the state in a phased manner on Thursday said he had “no inkling” that the Covid-19 would spread so rapidly and assume dangerous proportions.

“This time it is more aggressive and destructive,” he told The Indian Express. The Governor under the “Corona Seva Yagna” is looking to reach out to Class-4 government employees who are Corona warriors, as well as nurses, para medical staff, drivers, etc.

“There are so many (Covid) patients that they are working under pressure. They also do not get fat salaries. So we decided to give them kits, which will contain rations and items of daily use. This kit will suffice their needs for two months,” Acharya Devvrat said. Raj Bhavan is associating with Yuva Unstoppable for this purpose.

The Governor will hold meetings with corporates to seek assistance on this project. On April 29, the Governor will flag off a truck from Raj Bhavan carrying 10,000 such kits. He will also seek assistance from NCC, NSS and Nehru Yuva Kendra to help the Covid warriors.

On April 24, Acharya Devvrat and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama will address around 3 lakh teachers to create awareness on Covid. When asked if the attempts to create awareness about Covid is a little delayed, the Governor said, “Had no inkling that Covid would spread so rapidly and assume such dangerous proportions… It (second wave) came with so much of power that if one person in the house gets infected, the other family members also gets infected.”