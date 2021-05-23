Gujarat Governor gives assent to anti-love jihad Bill

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has given his assent to eight important Bills, including the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which has been projected as the “anti-love jihad” Bill. These Bills were passed in the state assembly during the budget session held in March.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama in an official statement issued on Saturday stated that Governor has given his stamp of approval to all the 15 Bills passed during the budget session. The Governor had given his assent to seven of the 15 Bills and now the remaining Bills have also been cleared, the minister stated.

The Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2021 proposes punishment of 3-10 years in jail for forcible or fraudulent religious conversions through marriage. The Bill that amends the 2003 Act was debated for an entire day before being passed by the majority in the House.

“There are episodes of religious conversions promising better lifestyles, divine blessings and impersonation. There is an emerging trend in which women are lured to marriage for purpose of religious conversions,” the Bill states.

The other Bills that have received Governor’s approval are The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provisions for Protection of Tenants from Eviction From Premises in the Disturbed Areas (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Gujarat Private Universities (Amendment) Bill 2021, Gujarat Panchayat (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Colleges or Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fees) Amendment Bill 2021, among others.