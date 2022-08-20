Gujarat Governor Devvrat argues in favour of conducting judicial processes in regional languages

While inaugurating the ‘Aushadhiya Van’ — an ayurvedic medicinal forest — on the Gujarat High Court campus in Ahmedabad Friday, Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat argued in favour of conducting judicial processes in regional languages.

A revamped website of Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA), and a socio-psychological care centre for prisoners at the Sabarmati Central Jail set up by the GSLSA in association with Rashtriya Raksha Shakti University (RRU) were also inaugurated Friday in the presence of Devvrat along with Gujarat HC Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, Supreme Court Justice MR Shah and Gujarat Chief minister Bhupendra Patel. The Gujarati translation of ‘Jansamast ane Kaydo’, a book of frequently asked questions with respect to legal provisions, was released during the event. Chief Justice of India-designate Justice UU Lalit attended the programme virtually.

Noting that Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have taken to conducting judicial processes in their respective state languages, Devvrat questioned why other states have not done the same. “We are people of an independent country now and we should take our nation forward. There’s Russia, China, Japan, Germany – they’ve all become superpowers. Don’t they communicate in their own languages… What is the need to preserve the legacy (of English language) of those (Britishers) for which many fought the freedom struggle, became martyrs, so as to throw them out.”

आज माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेंद्रभाई पटेल जी एवं मुख्य न्यायमूर्ति श्री अरविंदकुमार जी के साथ गुजरात उच्च न्यायालय में औषधीय उद्यान एवं कैदियों के मनो-सामाजिक देखभाल केंद्र का उद्घाटन किया। इस अवसर पर वेबसाइट का शुभारंभ और ‘आम आदमी के लिए कानून’ अनुदित पुस्तक का विमोचन भी किया। pic.twitter.com/p3hQLqm9Kp — Acharya Devvrat (@ADevvrat) August 19, 2022

Notably, the Advocates’ Association of the Gujarat High Court had written to the governor on August 14, seeking his support in using Gujarati in addition to English in high court proceedings.

Meanwhile, CJI-designate UU Lalit, who joined the event virtually, appreciated the initiative of setting up the psycho-social care centre in the prison and added that there should be a uniformity of such systems across the country, along with de-addiction centres in jails so as to reform youngsters arrested for narcotic drugs-related offences.

Citing that 90 per cent of the prison population in the country are undertrials and with the conviction rate in all criminal matters being less than 30 per cent, the CJI-designate said 63 of every 90 undertrial prisoners are bound to get acquitted.

“So these 63 persons out of 100 prisoners, they are maybe there in the prison because of delay, because of the systemic kind of difficulties that we have, that we cannot reach to the conclusion immediately, we cannot conclude the trials at an early date. Now what normally all the psychologists actually find is that a person enters the prison, almost 10 per cent of them come back to the prison on the second or third occasion. So, they are, what is called in psychological terms, repeaters to the prison. And these repeaters at times actually are because of what the conditions in the prison are. Number one, these inmates who are undertrials, they perhaps actually get in touch with some other persons, creates an influence. Secondly, they feel completely cornered on the psychological front, and they perhaps feel that ‘this is now the end of the road for me,’” said Justice Lalit.

“This social psychological care of prison inmates has to be taken to a consistency, to levels of consistency… There is no uniformity on that account. Some of the prisons have undertaken…This has to be institutionalized,” he added.

Advertisement

Suggesting other reformative steps that can be undertaken for prisoners, Justice Lalit said, “…There are youngsters who are between the ages of 18 to 25 years who landed in jail for the first time. These youngsters as well as some of those persons who get arrested because of their involvement in psychotropic substances or narcotic substances, especially those who are addicts, also need special care. De-addiction centres must also get established in almost all prisons.”

Additionally, Justice Lalit suggested that children of incarcerated women, who are brought up in jails for no fault of theirs, as well as juveniles in juvenile justice homes, must be extended special care. “I found in one of the prisons in Bombay, that there were at least about nine or 10 children who were in jail not because of anything wrong done by them, but their mothers were there in the jail, and there was nobody outside who could take care of those children. If there are such children, because I found in Bombay, that, at best, what can be done by the prison authorities is to take those children in a bus to a nearby school so that their education doesn’t get affected and doesn’t get hampered. But again, education means what? At 11 o’clock in the morning they will be taken to the school and brought back by about 4:30 or so because the gates of jails have to be closed around sundown. Therefore, their education and other extracurricular activities definitely get affected. My suggestion to all the jail authorities here would be that in case any such children are, as a result of any compulsion, residing inside the jails, then please extend every possible help and create a situation where their extracurricular activities are not hampered, that will help them develop as human beings.

“Second… those children who find themselves in juvenile justice homes or correction homes, their education also must be taken care of. In the last two years (due to the) pandemic situation, the normal educational activities have suffered to such an extent that we had to depend on virtual platform to see that our children are not denied any opportunity on the educational front but it doesn’t so happen in juvenile justice homes and, therefore, again, that is one area, one aspect of the matter which needs special emphasis. So I would make these suggestions to all the prison authorities.”

Advertisement

With the initiatives being inaugurated on the occasion of Janmashtami, Justice Lalit remarked that “Lord Krishna was born in a prison”. Justice MR Shah said, “Everyone knows that Lord Krishna never compromised with his values. Whenever and wherever Lord Krishna found some injustice with somebody, he stood with them, fought for them and ultimately achieved the results. Always Lord Krishna helped victims – victims of situation or victim of injustice… that is why it’s a very auspicious day because today is the day we have to follow and remember Lord Krishna.