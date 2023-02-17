British education system aimed to establish psychological slavery in India: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat

Stating that the British education policy aimed to establish “psychological slavery” in India to sustain the colonial rule, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Friday said that on the recommendations of Lord Macaulay in 1835, the British “destroyed the Gurukul education system” of India which was “deeply rooted in traditions to carve human beings”.

Devvrat, who was speaking at a seminar in MS University of Vadodara to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Aurobindo, said modern education “was of no use” if it could turn “humans into terrorists”.

Crediting Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of the erstwhile Baroda state for “imparting knowledge to the people of Vadodara through the intellectuals and experts he brought to the state”, Devvrat said Aurobindo himself learned about the Indian culture after arriving in Vadodara. Devvrat added, “Aurobindo only learnt about Indian traditions when he came to Vadodara and interacted with other experts brought by Maharaja Sayajirao III. Prior to his stay in Vadodara, Aurobindo did not have so much attachment to India’s culture, traditions, yoga or Upanishads.”

Further stating how Aurobindo’s vision for India’s education was to “make good humans” as the gurukul system did in the past, Devvrat said, “The British had established their colony in India through the changed education system. When they couldn’t enslave India, they decided to do it through psychological slavery. For that, in 1835, they set up a committee under Macaulay. He twice toured India from North to South and East to West and submitted a report to the Viceroy stating that the education system of India is so strong and deeply rooted in traditions that the British colony will not survive. If the colony has to sustain, India’s traditional education system has to be finished.”

Adding that the British “tore apart” the gurukul system to further their agenda, Devvrat said, “When he (Macaulay) was asked what was the strength of the education system, he mentioned that he saw lakhs of gurukuls in every village. The gurukuls were supported by kings and the rich class. There were no illiterate people in India. Every person was so rooted in the traditions and culture of India that they would never become aides of the British. Taking his recommendation, the British coerced kings to withdraw support from the gurukuls and the rich class was forbidden from donating funds to gurukuls. They broke down and destroyed the gurukul system and implemented their own education system with the only goal — to have youngsters support the establishment of the British Raj. They continued to rule India for many years because they captured the minds of the young. Even when they went away, we did not belong to them as much as we belong today.”

“Whatever be the education system, the youth will read it and build the nation. A child’s development is the development of a house, a country and a world…Aurobindo knew this very well,” he added.

Devvrat also said that education “has actual value” only if humans grow up to be compassionate beings and not mere professionals. Narrating a story of the Pandavas from Mahabharata, Devvrat also stressed that the “lessons of dharma” teach us to be dutiful and responsible.

The Governor said, “Dharma is linked to behaviour. It is about sincerely performing duties, becoming responsible citizens but today, the country has changed the definition of ‘dharma’ and it is not the same as that of the teachings of the times (Upanishads).”

Devvrat added, “Today dharma has become a battleground. What was being taught earlier (through Sanskrit scriptures) was a way of life to make compassionate humans, who would empathise with each other and see themselves in other humans. Today, the education system makes doctors, engineers, policemen, lawyers and once you get into their control, you cannot return safe and sound. Osama-bin-Laden (Al Qaeda terrorist) was also a very good engineer and many terrorists are also highly educated but if this is what education makes of people, what is the use of such education that cannot build humans?”

Earlier, Devvrat, along with Former Advisor of Children’s University and eminent scholar Jyoti Thanki, MS University Chancellor Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, Vice-Chancellor V K Shrivastava and Registrar Krishnakumar Chudasma released a book on ‘Thirteen years of Arvind in Vadodara’.

Speaking at the event, Shubhanginiraje said that Aurobindo’s life and teachings continue to inspire the youths. She said, “Nation building, nationalism, and education were part of Aurobindo’s vision and that is what we want to teach our children. Holistic and all-around development is a must. Aurobindo looked upon India as a living pulsating entity; something of this flaming nationalism that Aurobindo found in himself will continue to inspire young Indians.”